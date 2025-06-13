"Sophia of Kyiv" Reserve in Kyiv closed to visitors amid UNESCO delegation visit

The National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" in Kyiv is closed to visitors on Friday, June 13. UNESCO experts visited the architectural complex after the Russian attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Reserve on Facebook.

On June 13 (Friday), the territory of the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" will be closed to visitors for technical reasons. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding - the message says .

It is also reported that the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" received a delegation from the UNESCO Office in Ukraine, headed by the head of the organization, Chiara Dezzi Bardeski. This visit was related to the damage suffered by the reserve due to the Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

The main reason for the visit was the loss of a fragment of the plastered cornice from the central apse on the eastern facade of St. Sophia Cathedral (first half of the 11th century; late 17th - early 18th century; late 19th century).

The Reserve noted that the damaged fragment is a monument of architecture, history and monumental art of national importance. It is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Kyiv: St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra".

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation, the St. Sophia Cathedral was damaged in Kyiv and the Odesa Film Studio in Odesa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, stressing that this is a continuation of Moscow's imperial policy aimed at destroying our national identity and Ukraine's contribution to world history and culture.