Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
"Sophia of Kyiv" Reserve in Kyiv closed to visitors amid UNESCO delegation visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The "Sophia of Kyiv" Reserve was closed to visitors on June 13. UNESCO experts visited it due to damage caused by a Russian missile strike, including the loss of a fragment of the cornice.

The National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" in Kyiv is closed to visitors on Friday, June 13. UNESCO experts visited the architectural complex after the Russian attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Reserve on Facebook.

On June 13 (Friday), the territory of the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" will be closed to visitors for technical reasons. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding 

- the message says .

It is also reported that the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" received a delegation from the UNESCO Office in Ukraine, headed by the head of the organization, Chiara Dezzi Bardeski. This visit was related to the damage suffered by the reserve due to the Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

The main reason for the visit was the loss of a fragment of the plastered cornice from the central apse on the eastern facade of St. Sophia Cathedral (first half of the 11th century; late 17th - early 18th century; late 19th century).

The Reserve noted that the damaged fragment is a monument of architecture, history and monumental art of national importance. It is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site "Kyiv: St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra".

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation, the St. Sophia Cathedral was damaged in Kyiv and the Odesa Film Studio in Odesa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, stressing that this is a continuation of Moscow's imperial policy aimed at destroying our national identity and Ukraine's contribution to world history and culture.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

