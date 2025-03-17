The "Social Taxi" service is actively working in the Brovary community - the mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The "Social Taxi" service for people with disabilities has been operating in the Brovary community since February 19. During this time, 28 free trips to hospitals and laboratories have been made.
The "Social Taxi" service started operating in the Brovary community on February 19, and people with disabilities can use it. During this time, 28 free trips have already been made. This was announced by the Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.
Social taxi" in the community works from February 19. During this time, 28 transportations of people with disabilities were carried out
According to him, only last week 7 people with disabilities used the social taxi.
The trips were carried out to the medical laboratory and the Brovary Hospital.
The routes included trips to medical institutions, including the laboratory and the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital.
Let's add
The car for the Brovary community was transferred from partners from the German district of Lan-Dill. Social taxi is a specially equipped car designed to transport people with disabilities and other categories of citizens who need transport support.
Social taxi is available for the following categories of residents of the Brovary community:
- persons with disabilities of groups I and II, as well as children with disabilities with disorders of the musculoskeletal system;
- persons with disabilities of group I by sight;
- persons with incurable diseases or those requiring long-term treatment;
- defenders of Ukraine who were wounded and need rehabilitation.
According to Ihor Sapozhko, the social taxi will operate within the community (Brovary, Kniazhychi, Trebukhiv, Sotnytske) on weekdays from 08:00 to 20:00. Trips will be made to medical institutions, rehabilitation centers, state and social institutions, banks, the railway station and in the opposite direction.
To order a social taxi, you must submit an application at least two days before the planned trip (except in emergency cases). To do this, you need to register and provide a package of documents, including a passport, a certificate of disability or a document confirming the need for transportation.
Social taxi can be used 10 times a month, in emergency cases the number of trips can be increased.
In case of emergency, the social taxi can operate on weekends and holidays by prior order.