The situation with water quality in the Seim and Desna rivers is under control, there is no threat to drinking water supply - Ministry of Environment

Preliminary water quality assessments have found that no exceedances of chemical and highly toxic components have been detected in the Seim and Desna rivers. There is no threat to drinking water supply. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Environment.

Details

Krasnolutsky said that all services of the Ministry of Environment are constantly monitoring water quality, and more than 50 samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Indeed, organic matter was found in the Seim River, which led to a decrease in oxygen, which resulted in fish having no place to breathe and fish kills... Preliminary water quality assessments have found that no exceedances of chemical and highly toxic components were detected in the Sejm and Desna rivers. This is organic pollution, - Krasnolutsky told a Ukrainian TV channel.

According to him, at the initiative of the State Ecological Inspectorate, seven meetings of district and regional emergency response commissions were held in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Residents are prohibited from taking water from rivers for technical needs, fishing and swimming.

The Deputy Minister also said that a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies will be held today to determine further response steps. Instructions will be given to each executive body and local government to act.

We hope that the situation with water quality in the Seim and Desna rivers will improve in a few days, - added Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi.

Addendum

On August 28, Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot statedthat toxic substances flowing from Russia were found in the Desna River. However, he later deleted the post.

The same day, Kyiv RMA reported that the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Capital District did not find any exceedance of the maximum permissible concentrations of organic and mineral substances in the Desna River within the Kyiv region. Residents of the region were still advised not to use water from the river, swim or fish.

On August 29, the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych , reportedthat the State Ecological Inspectorate was working in an enhanced mode on the water bodies of Kyiv region, there was no pollution and the water quality was in compliance with the standards.