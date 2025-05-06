Situation at the occupied ZNPP: attempts to ‘restart’ the plant threaten with catastrophic consequences - regulator

$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
10:24 AM • 7624 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

09:43 AM • 24811 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26720 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 34426 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66832 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40499 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 37691 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 56784 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128469 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201197 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
09:43 AM • 24811 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66832 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 102051 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201198 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
May 5, 06:08 AM • 194674 views
Situation at the occupied ZNPP: attempts to ‘restart’ the plant threaten with catastrophic consequences - regulator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7096 views

Attempts to restart Zaporizhzhya NPP may lead to consequences comparable to an "act of nuclear terror" due to degradation of safety, lack of personnel and militarisation of the plant. It is not yet possible to operate ZNPP at full capacity.

Situation at the occupied ZNPP: attempts to ‘restart’ the plant threaten with catastrophic consequences - regulator

Assessing the state of nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, a specialized state inspector of Ukraine, stated at a meeting of the International Nuclear Regulators Association (INRA) about the threat of a nuclear terrorism act in the event of attempts to "restart" the ZNPP power units in the current state of operation in the TOT of the country.

UNN reports with reference to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Details

Currently, any attempts to "restart" the ZNPP and restore electricity production should be assessed as an act of nuclear terrorism, which could lead to catastrophic consequences for the whole world

- emphasized Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

During an online conference of the International Nuclear Regulators Association (INRA), the official noted that the ongoing Russian occupation has led to the degradation of nuclear and radiation safety at the ZNPP industrial site:

Currently, the emergency preparedness and response system does not function at the ZNPP, and the early warning and radiation monitoring systems do not function.

- said Korikov.

Korikov emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia NPP lacks reliable water supply and stable external power supply, and proper maintenance of safety systems and systems important for safety is not carried out. In addition, there is no qualified personnel. At the same time, the Russian military, which is stationed at the ZNPP, "continues to militarize the station," the expert noted.

Oleh Korikov noted that in such conditions, the operation of the ZNPP at energy power levels is not possible, and any statements and comments regarding the intentions and methods of "restarting" the power units are speculative.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that in April three Ukrainian NPPs were generating electricity, but some units were shut down, while others had to reduce production.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Brent
$61.90
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,391.05
Ethereum
$1,797.72