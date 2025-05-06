Situation at the occupied ZNPP: attempts to ‘restart’ the plant threaten with catastrophic consequences - regulator

Assessing the state of nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, a specialized state inspector of Ukraine, stated at a meeting of the International Nuclear Regulators Association (INRA) about the threat of a nuclear terrorism act in the event of attempts to "restart" the ZNPP power units in the current state of operation in the TOT of the country.

Currently, any attempts to "restart" the ZNPP and restore electricity production should be assessed as an act of nuclear terrorism, which could lead to catastrophic consequences for the whole world - emphasized Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

During an online conference of the International Nuclear Regulators Association (INRA), the official noted that the ongoing Russian occupation has led to the degradation of nuclear and radiation safety at the ZNPP industrial site:

Currently, the emergency preparedness and response system does not function at the ZNPP, and the early warning and radiation monitoring systems do not function. - said Korikov.

Korikov emphasized that the Zaporizhzhia NPP lacks reliable water supply and stable external power supply, and proper maintenance of safety systems and systems important for safety is not carried out. In addition, there is no qualified personnel. At the same time, the Russian military, which is stationed at the ZNPP, "continues to militarize the station," the expert noted.

Oleh Korikov noted that in such conditions, the operation of the ZNPP at energy power levels is not possible, and any statements and comments regarding the intentions and methods of "restarting" the power units are speculative.

in April three Ukrainian NPPs were generating electricity, but some units were shut down, while others had to reduce production.

