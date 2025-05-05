$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 7586 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 58855 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 104034 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 113156 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 152316 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 176961 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 211695 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 109733 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 103364 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103005 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

The share of non-performing loans is falling in Ukraine: the indicator is already 28.6%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

As of April 1, 2025, the share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreased to 28.6%. The volume of NPLs decreased by UAH 10.7 billion, the trend continues from 2023.

The share of non-performing loans is falling in Ukraine: the indicator is already 28.6%

The share of non-performing loans continues to decrease in Ukrainian banks. As of April 1, 2025, it decreased to 28.6%. This is reported by the NBU, writes UNN.

The share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector, as of April 1, 2025, decreased to 28.6%, or by 1.7 percentage points compared to the beginning of the year 

- reports the NBU.

In particular, in the first quarter, the volume of NPLs decreased by UAH 10.7 billion — to UAH 382.6 billion. The tendency to gradually decrease this indicator has been continuing since the beginning of 2023.

The NBU singled out the key factors for the reduction of the NPL share:

  • write-off of corporate and retail non-performing loans. The share of NPLs of individuals  decreased by 1.2 pp to 14.3% in the first quarter, and that of businesses – by 1.9 pp to 37%;
    • further increase in the volume of high-quality hryvnia loans by banks. The volume of gross loans in banks increased by UAH 40.7 billion, or by 3.1% in the first quarter.

      Exchange rate on May 5: hryvnia devalues05.05.25, 09:19 • 3646 views

      A decrease in the share of NPLs was recorded in all groups of banks:

      • in private Ukrainian banks – to 10%;
        • in banks with foreign capital – to 10.2%;
          • in state-owned banks – to 41.1%.

            It is also reported that if we do not take into account the old debts of the banking crisis of 2015–2017 and the debts of the former owners of JSC CB "PrivatBank", the share of NPLs is currently 23.2% in state-owned banks and 17.1% in the system as a whole.

            At the same time, according to the results of the NBU's quarterly survey on lending conditions, banks are recording an increase in demand for loans from both businesses and the public. Over the next 12 months, financial institutions expect a further expansion of the loan portfolio. 

            Business became more pessimistic, preparing for price increases - NBU01.05.25, 14:32 • 6103 views

            Alina Volianska

            Alina Volianska

            EconomyFinance
            PrivatBank
            Ukraine
