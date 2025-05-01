Business became more pessimistic, preparing for price increases - NBU

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14600 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25551 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39522 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179129 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118347 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146953 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219127 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240972 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335193 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138286 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68641 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179129 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161936 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201774 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233472 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20653 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67540 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73043 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63632 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113080 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Business became more pessimistic, preparing for price increases - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3176 views

In April 2025, businesses somewhat softened their assessments of their performance due to weather conditions, uncertainty of hostilities, and rising costs. The most optimistic assessments were maintained by industrial enterprises.

Business became more pessimistic, preparing for price increases - NBU

Business in April worsened its assessment of its results due primarily to deteriorating weather conditions, most industries maintained high expectations for the rate of increase in prices for their own products and services, according to the results of the NBU survey of enterprises, writes UNN.

Business in April slightly weakened its assessment of its own economic activity to a level close to neutral

- reported in the NBU.

The assessments of enterprises, as noted, were primarily influenced by a significant deterioration in weather conditions, as well as:

  • prolonged uncertainty regarding the further course of hostilities;
    • increased business costs for raw materials and labor;
      • acceleration of inflation;
        • weakening of the hryvnia against the euro;
          • shortage of qualified personnel.

            At the same time, positive factors, as indicated, remained stable consumer demand, receipt of international financial assistance, and a better-than-expected situation in the energy sector.

            In April 2025, the business expectations index (BII) was 49.4 compared to 51.8 in March 2025 (in April 2024 - 52.3).

            By industry

            Industry enterprises maintained the most optimistic assessments of their performance among all sectors due to stable consumer demand, increased production, and налагодженню logistics. Respondents continued to expect an increase in the volume of manufactured products, new orders for products, including export ones, but were настроени on reducing stocks of raw materials and materials, and also weakened their assessments of the volume of work in progress. At the same time, pessimistic assessments regarding the balance of finished products remained.

            Trade enterprises also positively assessed the results of their current activities due to sufficient supply of goods and stable domestic demand. Trading companies were less confident in expecting an increase in trade turnover and purchases of goods for sale, and were also more pessimistic than in March regarding the balance of goods for sale. Respondents, as before, expected a decrease in the trade margin, although at slightly lower rates.

            Construction enterprises moderately assessed their current economic results, given the significant deterioration in weather conditions. Builders significantly weakened expectations for an increase in construction volume, new orders, and purchases of raw materials and materials. Respondents expected slightly lower growth rates in the volume of purchases of contractor services against the background of increased assessments regarding the growth of their value and a deterioration in assessments regarding their availability.

            Service sector enterprises weakened expectations and maintained the most restrained assessments among all sectors regarding their business activity, given high security risks and a shortage of qualified personnel. In contrast to March, respondents expected a decrease in the volume of services provided and services in the process of execution, and also more restrainedly assessed the volume of new orders for services.

            Expectations regarding prices and personnel

            The surveyed enterprises in industry, trade, and the service sector maintained high expectations regarding the rate of increase in purchase prices, as well as prices / tariffs for their own products / services, but construction companies were настроени on their weakening.

            Assessments regarding employment have softened. Construction enterprises were настроени on increasing the number of personnel, trade - did not expect changes. However, the heads of industrial and service sector enterprises expected a decrease in the total number of employees.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            Economy
            Europe
            Brent
            $59.99
            Bitcoin
            $96,185.50
            S&P 500
            $5,513.39
            Tesla
            $278.63
            Газ TTF
            $32.01
            Золото
            $3,212.90
            Ethereum
            $1,845.52