Exchange rate on May 5: hryvnia devalues

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.7091 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.70 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.31 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.06 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.90-41.30 UAH, the euro at 47.55-46.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.40-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.40-41.50 UAH, the euro - at 47.25-47.45 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.60-41.65 UAH/USD and 47.29-47.33 UAH/EUR, respectively.

