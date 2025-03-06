Expected international support will help maintain the hryvnia exchange rate - NBU

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109431 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170314 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107263 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343715 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173794 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145042 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196167 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108170 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17906 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109431 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170314 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160530 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21463 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24573 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38785 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47378 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135937 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Expected international support will help maintain the hryvnia exchange rate - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13924 views

The National Bank reports sufficient international support for non-emission budget financing and currency stability. Ukraine has received the first tranches from the G7 and reached an agreement with the IMF on the extended funding program.

Expected international support will help maintain the hryvnia exchange rate - NBU

The volumes of external support should be sufficient for Ukraine to continue ensuring a stable situation in the foreign exchange market and control inflationary and exchange rate expectations.

This is reported by UNN referring to the National Bank.

The National Bank states that the expected volumes of external support will be enough for non-issuance financing of the budget deficit and maintaining a stable situation in the foreign exchange market. It is noted that international support for Ukraine remains.

G7 countries have transferred the first tranches of aid to Ukraine under the ERA Loans program, a loan secured by revenues from immobilized Russian assets.

At the end of February, Ukraine also reached an agreement at the staff level regarding the seventh review of the extended funding program with the IMF.

The risks for the sufficiency of international financing remain balanced. The confirmed volumes of external support for this year should be sufficient for both non-issuance financing of the budget deficit and maintaining an adequate level of international reserves. This will allow the NBU to continue ensuring a stable situation in the foreign exchange market and control inflationary and exchange rate expectations

- informs the National Bank.

In addition, it is noted that the key risk for inflation dynamics and economic development remains the course of the full-scale war.

The war continues. Russian aggression continues to pose risks of further decline in economic potential, particularly due to losses of people, territories, and production. The speed of the economy's return to normal functioning conditions will depend on the nature and duration of hostilities

- the message states. 

At the same time, geopolitical uncertainty has increased. This exacerbates the risks caused by Russian aggression, including:

  • the emergence of additional budgetary needs primarily for maintaining defense capabilities;
    • further damage to infrastructure, primarily energy, which will limit economic activity and put pressure on prices from the cost of production;
      • deepening negative migration trends and further widening the labor force deficit in the domestic labor market.

        Moreover, the risks of less favorable external economic trends than currently expected have intensified, particularly due to further geopolitical polarization of countries and corresponding fragmentation of global trade.

        However, positive scenarios may also materialize. They are primarily related to increased financial support from partners (including through the use of the principal amount of immobilized Russian assets) and the efforts of the international community to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. Further acceleration of Euro-integration processes and infrastructure reconstruction, including energy, is possible

        - the message states. 

        NBU has again raised the discount rate - to 15.5%06.03.25, 14:03 • 39520 views

        Supplement

        In Ukraine, inflation will rise in the coming months due to the continued impact of poorer last year's harvests and increased production costs for enterprises. 

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        WarEconomy
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $69.98
        Bitcoin
        $83,160.20
        S&P 500
        $5,438.02
        Tesla
        $269.16
        Газ TTF
        $39.20
        Золото
        $3,134.47
        Ethereum
        $1,816.86