NBU has again raised the discount rate - to 15.5%
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has raised the discount rate to 15.5% per annum. This decision is aimed at supporting hryvnia savings and controlling inflation to achieve a target of 5%.
The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate to 15.5% per annum, the regulator reported on Thursday, March 6, writes UNN.
The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine made the decision to raise the discount rate to 15.5% per annum and adjust the parameters of the operational design of monetary policy.
These decisions, as indicated by the regulator, are aimed at "maintaining the attractiveness of savings in hryvnias, preserving the stability of the foreign exchange market, and controlling inflation expectations, which will allow inflation to return to a trajectory of sustainable slowdown towards the target of 5%."
"The NBU will be ready to take additional monetary measures in case of further intensification of risks to price dynamics and inflation expectations," the National Bank stated.
NBU has raised the discount rate to 14.5%: for what purpose23.01.25, 14:05 • 83286 views