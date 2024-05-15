The Shalimov Institute told how insulinoma is treated and how it affects life

At the Shalimov Institute, doctors successfully removed a pancreatic tumor from a woman who suffered from hypoglycemia and nervous disorders. The surgery quickly improved her health and returned her to active life, UNN reports.

Details

The Shalimov Institute explained that insulinoma is a neuroendocrine tumor originating from the B cells of the pancreatic islets, which synthesize insulin, an excess of which causes hypoglycemia.

The main symptoms of insulinoma make up the Whipple triad:

neuropsychiatric disorders: development of spontaneous hypoglycemia on an empty stomach (with possible loss of consciousness) or after physical activity;

hypoglycemia (blood glucose level drops below 2.2 mmol/L);



an attack of hypoglycemia is quickly eliminated by the administration of glucose or the consumption of sugar.



Clinical symptoms can often be confused with epileptic seizures or a condition similar to alcohol intoxication. This leads to patients being treated for a long time in therapeutic and neuropsychiatric departments before a correct diagnosis is made.

A middle-aged woman came to the Shalimov Institute with a constant feeling of hunger, excessive sweating, dizziness, occasional fainting, and problems with concentration. These complaints were alleviated after taking easily digestible carbohydrates. She had already sought help from a neurologist, but the treatment did not bring any improvement.

"At the Center, the woman underwent a clinical and instrumental examination, and the specialists of the Department of Pancreas and Bile Duct Surgery made the correct diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas and recommended surgical intervention. The minimally invasive method reduces the number of postoperative complications, the length of the patient's hospital stay after surgery and significantly improves the cosmetic effect for the patient, as well as preserves the endocrine and exocrine function of the organ," the Shalimov Institute said.

They reported that the patient was sent home a few days after the surgery. All the symptoms, including neuropsychiatric disorders, disappeared, her carbohydrate metabolism recovered, and she feels healthy and active again.

Recall

