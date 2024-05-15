The Shalimov Institute told how insulinoma is treated and how it affects life

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107657 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165468 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41190 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33232 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65416 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33702 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59587 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250694 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224673 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65416 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112982 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113872 views
Actual
The Shalimov Institute told how insulinoma is treated and how it affects life

The Shalimov Institute told how insulinoma is treated and how it affects life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36875 views

Doctors at the Shalimov Institute successfully removed a pancreatic tumor that was causing hypoglycemia and neuropsychiatric disorders, returning the woman to health and an active life.

At the Shalimov Institute, doctors successfully removed a pancreatic tumor from a woman who suffered from hypoglycemia and nervous disorders. The surgery quickly improved her health and returned her to active life, UNN reports.

Details

The Shalimov Institute explained that insulinoma is a neuroendocrine tumor originating from the B cells of the pancreatic islets, which synthesize insulin, an excess of which causes hypoglycemia.

The main symptoms of insulinoma make up the Whipple triad:

  • neuropsychiatric disorders: development of spontaneous hypoglycemia on an empty stomach (with possible loss of consciousness) or after physical activity;
  • hypoglycemia (blood glucose level drops below 2.2 mmol/L);
  • an attack of hypoglycemia is quickly eliminated by the administration of glucose or the consumption of sugar.

Clinical symptoms can often be confused with epileptic seizures or a condition similar to alcohol intoxication. This leads to patients being treated for a long time in therapeutic and neuropsychiatric departments before a correct diagnosis is made.

A middle-aged woman came to the Shalimov Institute with a constant feeling of hunger, excessive sweating, dizziness, occasional fainting, and problems with concentration. These complaints were alleviated after taking easily digestible carbohydrates. She had already sought help from a neurologist, but the treatment did not bring any improvement.

"At the Center, the woman underwent a clinical and instrumental examination, and the specialists of the Department of Pancreas and Bile Duct Surgery made the correct diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas and recommended surgical intervention. The minimally invasive method reduces the number of postoperative complications, the length of the patient's hospital stay after surgery and significantly improves the cosmetic effect for the patient, as well as preserves the endocrine and exocrine function of the organ," the Shalimov Institute said.

They reported that the patient was sent home a few days after the surgery. All the symptoms, including neuropsychiatric disorders, disappeared, her carbohydrate metabolism recovered, and she feels healthy and active again.

Recall

The Shalimov Institute described the process of multiorgan donation from a donor diagnosed with brain death, including details of brain death diagnosis, organ extraction procedures, organ matching, and transportation protocols.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Health

Contact us about advertising