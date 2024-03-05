The SES spoke about integration into the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The State Emergency Service continues to integrate into the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism. The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine told about how this is happening, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, a meeting was recently held between Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and Andreas Papaconstantinou, Director for Neighborhood, Middle East, Southwest and Central Asia of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

They talked about Ukraine's needs for humanitarian demining and touched upon the issue of interaction and cooperation with European humanitarian organizations.

It is noted that Volodymyr Demchuk noted the important coordinating role of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the process of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which has been and continues to be provided by EU member states and other states to logistics hubs.

The participants paid special attention to the issue of demining of the de-occupied territories and the directions of development of humanitarian demining in the SES system.

Ukraine and Slovenia plan to ratify the Agreement on donation of funds for demining