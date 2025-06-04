The SES showed the consequences of the morning attack on Sumy

In the morning, Russian troops once again attacked Sumy with strike UAVs. The State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the attack and reported that the fires have been extinguished, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, this time the impact was on a civilian infrastructure object - warehouse premises and civilian cars were damaged.

During the elimination of the consequences of the attack, rescuers came under repeated enemy fire. Fortunately, no personnel were injured and the equipment remained intact.

Despite the constant threat of attacks, the fires have been extinguished.

Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded