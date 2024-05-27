The service eCheck has already been used more than a million times

Since the launch of the eCheck service, more than 100 thousand users from different countries, including drivers and carriers, have registered in the system. The eCheck application for mobile phones has been downloaded more than 84 thousand times. This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction, UNN reports.

Since December 2022, when the eCheck service was launched at the main Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point, and until May this year, when it was rolled out to all important border crossing points for buses and trucks, more than 100,000 users have registered in the system - drivers and carriers from different countries. The eCheck mobile application has been downloaded more than 84 thousand times.

It is reported that according to the records in the queue system, trucks have crossed the border 927 thousand times, and buses - almost 81 thousand.

According to the online records, the largest number of vehicles crossed the checkpoints with Poland - 551 thousand. With Romania - more than 180 thousand; more than 120 thousand - with Moldova; with Hungary - 102 thousand and with Slovakia - almost 54 thousand - the statement said.

