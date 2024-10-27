The second round of elections to the Seimas of Lithuania: who will win 63 seats?
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuania is holding the second round of parliamentary elections to elect 63 MPs in single-member districts. Polling stations are open from 7:00 to 20:00, and the turnout is expected to be higher than in the first round, where 78 MPs have already been elected.
The second round of parliamentary elections is taking place in Lithuania, during which 63 members of the Seimas are being elected in single-member districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.
Details
Sunday is the main day of the second round of parliamentary elections in Lithuania. The country is electing 63 members of the Seimas in single-member districts, and campaigning for candidates is prohibited until the polls close. Polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and residents can vote only at their own polling station.
The total number of voters on the lists exceeds 2 million, while 2.2 million are Lithuanian citizens. The second round of elections is being held for 63 seats in the Seimas, but voters in eight constituencies (Senamiiskis-Zverinas, Antakalnis, Kelme-Silale, Kėdainiai, Žiemgala West, Šalčininkai-Vilnius, Nemencine and Jonava) no longer need to vote, as deputies were elected in the first round.
A total of 78 out of 141 MPs were elected in the first round. According to the Central Election Commission, 10.5% of voters cast early ballots in the second round. On election day, seven hours before the start of the election, a ban on campaigning came into effect.
According to the Electoral Code, the winner in a single-mandate constituency is the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of voter turnout. If both candidates receive the same number of votes, the winner is the one who received more in the first round.
Recall
