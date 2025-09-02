The "Schoolchild's Pack" program will be expanded: money will be allowed to be spent on books

The state program "Schoolchild's Package" is planned to be expanded: in the coming weeks, funds will be allowed to be spent not only on clothes, shoes, and stationery, but also on books. This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we are working to make it possible to also use the aid for books, and we expect to implement this within the next three weeks - he said.

According to the minister, Ukrainians are actively submitting applications for the "Schoolchild's Package" and prefer the online format. As of September 2, almost 128,000 families submitted applications, of which 122,000 used the Diia application.

Currently, more than 3,000 rejections have been recorded, mostly due to non-compliance with the program's conditions.

Parents should not worry - they will be able to re-apply and receive assistance. Most often, rejections are related to incorrect data in the system or, for example, it turned out that the child was transferred to another educational institution. After updating the data, you should wait two days before submitting the application again - Uliutin explained.

We remind you that you can apply for assistance until November 15, 2025, in the Diia application or in writing - at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. The list of addresses is available at the link.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Ukraine, payments have begun under the "Schoolchild's Package" program, with over 86,000 families already receiving 430 million hryvnias. Each first-grader can receive 5,000 hryvnias in assistance, regardless of the form of study and type of institution.