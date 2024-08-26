The schedule of power outages in Kirovohrad region has been announced

The emergency blackouts introduced in Kirovohrad region are now published on the official RSA channel.

Andriy Raikovych, the head of the Kirovohrad RSA, reports to UNN.

Details

On August 26, according to the order of NPC Ukrenergo, the following schedule of hourly power outages will be in effect in Kirovohrad region:

1st turn: 12-14, 16-18, 20-22

2nd turn: 12-14, 16-18, 20-22

3rd turn: 12-14, 16-18, 20-22

In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented

4th line: 14-16, 18-20, 22-23

5th turn: 14-16, 18-20, 22-23

6th turn: 14-16, 18-20, 22-23

Recall

In Vinnytsia, water supply is being restoredafter a massive Russian attack.

In Kirovohrad region, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure, drones were shot down, no damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded - RMA.

Hourly outage schedules were introduced in Cherkasy region.

Russia shelled 6 communities in Sumy region: 60 explosions during the night and morning