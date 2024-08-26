ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented

In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented

Kyiv  •  UNN

After the Russian attack in Chernihiv region, emergency blackout schedules were canceled. Three rounds of hourly blackouts have been launched, 146 inflexibility points have been deployed, medical facilities are operating, and 2 hospitals are on backup power.

Emergency schedules that were in effect until 11:00 in Chernihiv region due to the attack by the Russian Federation have now been canceled. Says UNN with reference to TG channel of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, due to the consequences of attacks by Russian military forces, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules will be activated. The RSA press service also reported that “by 11.00 a.m., almost 230 thousand subscribers were without electricity in Chernihiv region, and 10 emergency outage schedules were activated.” But now, at the command of Ukrenergo, the emergency schedules have been canceled.

There have also been reports of a stampede:

There are 146 resilience points in the region where you can recharge your phone and get drinking water.  

The SES units have joined the work and are helping.

Medical facilities are working as they should. Two hospitals are on backup power, the rest have electricity. Preliminary, we have avoided any emergency situations.

The largest consumers are utility companies. Where there is a problem, backup power supplies are used.

Recall

This attack will be classified as one of the most massive for the entire period of the war - Ukrenergo

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

