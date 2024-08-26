In Chernihiv region, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules are being implemented

Emergency schedules that were in effect until 11:00 in Chernihiv region due to the attack by the Russian Federation have now been canceled. Says UNN with reference to TG channel of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

Details

In the Chernihiv region, due to the consequences of attacks by Russian military forces, 3 stages of hourly outage schedules will be activated. The RSA press service also reported that “by 11.00 a.m., almost 230 thousand subscribers were without electricity in Chernihiv region, and 10 emergency outage schedules were activated.” But now, at the command of Ukrenergo, the emergency schedules have been canceled.

There have also been reports of a stampede:

There are 146 resilience points in the region where you can recharge your phone and get drinking water.

Russia's massive attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: the consequences

The SES units have joined the work and are helping.

Medical facilities are working as they should. Two hospitals are on backup power, the rest have electricity. Preliminary, we have avoided any emergency situations.

The largest consumers are utility companies. Where there is a problem, backup power supplies are used.

Recall

This attack will be classified as one of the most massive for the entire period of the war - Ukrenergo