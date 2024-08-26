Russia's massive attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: the consequences

One person was killed and another was rescued as a result of a massive enemy attack in the Dnipro region. The consequences of the Russian attack were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a dacha cooperative was hit in Dniprovsky district. Two country houses were destroyed, 4 houses and an outbuilding were damaged. There was also a fire. A country house and grass on an area of 50 square meters were on fire.

As a result of the attack , man born in 1955 died.

Also, rescued another man who was under the rubble. He was taken out by the rescuers and handed over to doctors.