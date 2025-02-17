The scandalous scene with the “beating of a TCC employee” in a Kyiv school: Forest initiates investigation

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi reacted sharply to the video where students of a Kyiv school staged a beating of a representative of the TCC during a performance. He expressed his opinion on the situation on Facebook, reports UNN.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science called such behavior shameful and unacceptable, especially in the third year of the full-scale invasion and the 11th year of the war.

Personally, I find it wild that none of those who took part in the preparation and direct participation in this scene felt any resistance - noted Lisovyi.

The minister said he had already called the school principal to demand an internal investigation. It is also necessary to collect explanations from all those involved in organizing and conducting the skit.

A thorough internal investigation should be conducted, and appropriate decisions should be taken against all those involved - the head of the department emphasized.

He emphasized that no one has the right to despise those who defend the country at the cost of their own lives and health.

Recall

In Kyiv school #309, during a festive event, students performed a skitin which one of the students "knocked down" an alleged employee of the territorial recruitment center with a punch.

Law enforcement officers joined the investigation.

The Kyiv police reported that juvenile police are already conducting an investigation, as information about the school play with the beating of the soldier appeared on social media.

"Employees of the juvenile prevention department of the Darnytsia Police Department are already communicating with the administration of the educational institution, as well as with the underage 'actors'," reads the statement of law enforcement officers.

The investigation is ongoing.