The scandalous scene with the “beating of a TCC employee” in a Kyiv school: Forest initiates investigation

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39869 views
09:54 AM • 39869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64954 views
09:29 AM • 64954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103636 views
09:20 AM • 103636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69002 views
08:41 AM • 69002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115883 views
06:23 AM • 115883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112912 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116666 views
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116666 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152374 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66303 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109088 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 80594 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80594 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 46402 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 73837 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143110 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143110 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175500 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 33139 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 73792 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73792 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133923 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135804 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135804 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
The scandalous scene with the "beating of a TCC employee" in a Kyiv school: Forest initiates investigation

The scandalous scene with the “beating of a TCC employee” in a Kyiv school: Forest initiates investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45499 views

In Kyiv school #309, students performed a skit about beating a TCC employee. Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi demanded an internal investigation and called such behavior unacceptable.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi reacted sharply to the video where students of a Kyiv school staged a beating of a representative of the TCC during a performance. He expressed his opinion on the situation on Facebook, reports UNN

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science called such behavior shameful and unacceptable, especially in the third year of the full-scale invasion and the 11th year of the war.

Personally, I find it wild that none of those who took part in the preparation and direct participation in this scene felt any resistance 

- noted Lisovyi.

The minister said he had already called the school principal to demand an internal investigation. It is also necessary to collect explanations from all those involved in organizing and conducting the skit.

A thorough internal investigation should be conducted, and appropriate decisions should be taken against all those involved 

- the head of the department emphasized.

He emphasized that no one has the right to despise those who defend the country at the cost of their own lives and health.

Recall

In Kyiv school #309, during a festive event, students performed a skitin which one of the students "knocked down" an alleged employee of the territorial recruitment center with a punch. 

Law enforcement officers joined the investigation.

The Kyiv police reported that juvenile police are already conducting an investigation, as information about the school play with the beating of the soldier appeared on social media.

"Employees of the juvenile prevention department of the Darnytsia Police Department are already communicating with the administration of the educational institution, as well as with the underage 'actors'," reads the statement of law enforcement officers. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising