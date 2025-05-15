The SBU is conducting security measures in Lviv: documents, cars, and public premises will be checked

Security measures will be carried out in Lviv from May 15 to 18, involving the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service and the National Guard. Some routes in the city may be restricted, and citizens will be subject to selective checks of documents and belongings. This was reported by the SBU department in the Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

The Security Service is conducting counterintelligence (security) measures in the city of Lviv, which will last from May 15 to 18 this year. The National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service and the National Guard are involved in them. The actions of law enforcement officers will cover the entire city - the statement reads.

As the SBU added, the purpose of these measures is to prevent and neutralize threats of intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine and to increase the safety of citizens in the context of a full-scale war. Therefore, during security measures, citizens may be selectively checked for documents, belongings, cars, etc.

During their (measures - ed.) implementation, restrictions on passage and travel on streets, verification of citizens' documents and inspection of cars are possible. In case of reasonable suspicion regarding certain individuals, their additional verification may be carried out - the Service noted.

At the same time, it is reported that common areas may be checked for prohibited items.

The SBU asks citizens to treat possible inconveniences with understanding and advises to have identity documents with them. The agency also stressed the importance of observing the curfew.

We emphasize that in its activities, the SBU adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens - added the SBU.

