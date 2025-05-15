The SBU is conducting security measures in Lviv: documents, cars, and public premises will be checked

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10999 views

10:37 AM • 23255 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 25026 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49830 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126648 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126394 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239836 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101701 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70763 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188175 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121353 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188506 views

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239836 views

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188175 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203442 views
07:51 AM • 26113 views

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86894 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61149 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82131 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91611 views
The SBU is conducting security measures in Lviv: documents, cars, and public premises will be checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Counterintelligence measures involving the National Police, National Guard, and Military Law Enforcement Service will take place in Lviv from May 15 to 18. Possible traffic restrictions and document checks.

The SBU is conducting security measures in Lviv: documents, cars, and public premises will be checked

Security measures will be carried out in Lviv from May 15 to 18, involving the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service and the National Guard. Some routes in the city may be restricted, and citizens will be subject to selective checks of documents and belongings. This was reported by the SBU department in the Lviv region, UNN reports.

The Security Service is conducting counterintelligence (security) measures in the city of Lviv, which will last from May 15 to 18 this year. The National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service and the National Guard are involved in them. The actions of law enforcement officers will cover the entire city

- the statement reads.

As the SBU added, the purpose of these measures is to prevent and neutralize threats of intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine and to increase the safety of citizens in the context of a full-scale war. Therefore, during security measures, citizens may be selectively checked for documents, belongings, cars, etc.

During their (measures - ed.) implementation, restrictions on passage and travel on streets, verification of citizens' documents and inspection of cars are possible. In case of reasonable suspicion regarding certain individuals, their additional verification may be carried out

- the Service noted.

At the same time, it is reported that common areas may be checked for prohibited items.

The SBU asks citizens to treat possible inconveniences with understanding and advises to have identity documents with them. The agency also stressed the importance of observing the curfew.

We emphasize that in its activities, the SBU adheres to the principle of legality, constitutional inviolability of the rights and freedoms of citizens

- added the SBU.

Law enforcement officers neutralized 7 drug groups operating in different regions of Ukraine during the day14.05.25, 18:39 • 2770 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

