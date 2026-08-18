The SBU detained a Russian agent who verified Starlink for the occupiers in the Kharkiv region

Photo: SBU

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kharkiv region who was engaged in verifying Starlink systems on behalf of the occupiers. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect registered 27 satellite communication terminals in the city of Izium.

The detainee was an unemployed internally displaced person from the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch) in the Luhansk region.

The man came to the attention of Russian special services after moving to Izium while looking for "easy" money on Instagram.

In exchange for money, he initially registered a Starlink station in his own name and passed the relevant details to his handler, who was located in the temporarily occupied part of eastern Ukraine. Later, the Russian intelligence officer instructed the agent to verify more satellite equipment. To do this, the suspect recruited local residents. It was also established that the agent was to track the coordinates of the Defense Forces, against which the Russians were preparing strikes. If he completed all the agent tasks, the suspect expected to be "evacuated" to the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region - the SBU reported.

After the suspect was detained, investigators seized a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the benefit of the russian federation.

Investigators of the Security Service notified the agent that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

We remind you

SBU counterintelligence exposed an FSB agent network that passed information to Russia to adjust air strikes. Four members of the network were detained in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.