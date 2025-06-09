$41.400.07
Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15
07:12 AM • 2414 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 11519 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 34065 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 43967 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 102983 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 143455 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89217 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105093 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89841 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58937 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

The Russians are advancing with large forces along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Tregubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Russian troops are actively advancing along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway to bypass Pokrovsk and encircle Konstantinovka. The Russian advance will create operational opportunities for the enemy, so it is important to prevent a breakthrough.

The Russians are advancing with large forces along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Tregubov

Russian occupiers are advancing with large forces, very actively, along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, which runs east of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the speaker of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, Viktor Tregubov, on the telethon, reports UNN.    

They were very eager to take control of Pokrovsk and the Pokrovsk agglomeration. They failed. They have been trying to bypass this agglomeration from the west for two years. They failed, they are still trying... Therefore, they are now advancing from the eastern side of this agglomeration with very large forces, very actively, along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, which runs east of Pokrovsk.

- said Tregubov.

Tregubov explained what the Russian Federation's advance would mean for the Defense Forces. 

If they advance far to the north, it is an opportunity to try again to bypass the Pokrovsk-Pokrovsk agglomeration, but from the other side - from the eastern side of the agglomeration, or to go to Konstantinovka and encircle it from the west. Or to advance further north. In principle, any of these options is unpleasant, some of these options open up operational opportunities for them, so we need to prevent them from being able to make and develop such a breakthrough.

- explained Tregubov.

Addition 

On June 7, Tregubov stated that Russian troops are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, in particular in the area of the village of Popiv Yar. Currently, these directions remain the hottest in the Donetsk region. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
