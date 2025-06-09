The Russians are advancing with large forces along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway - Tregubov

Russian occupiers are advancing with large forces, very actively, along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, which runs east of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This was announced by the speaker of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, Viktor Tregubov, on the telethon, reports UNN.

They were very eager to take control of Pokrovsk and the Pokrovsk agglomeration. They failed. They have been trying to bypass this agglomeration from the west for two years. They failed, they are still trying... Therefore, they are now advancing from the eastern side of this agglomeration with very large forces, very actively, along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, which runs east of Pokrovsk. - said Tregubov.

Tregubov explained what the Russian Federation's advance would mean for the Defense Forces.

If they advance far to the north, it is an opportunity to try again to bypass the Pokrovsk-Pokrovsk agglomeration, but from the other side - from the eastern side of the agglomeration, or to go to Konstantinovka and encircle it from the west. Or to advance further north. In principle, any of these options is unpleasant, some of these options open up operational opportunities for them, so we need to prevent them from being able to make and develop such a breakthrough. - explained Tregubov.

Addition

On June 7, Tregubov stated that Russian troops are actively trying to gain a foothold along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, in particular in the area of the village of Popiv Yar. Currently, these directions remain the hottest in the Donetsk region.