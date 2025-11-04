ukenru
The Russian Orthodox Church is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, providing military units of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Russian Orthodox Church is officially participating in the militarization of the occupied territories of Ukraine, having handed over a motorcycle for "combat missions" to priest Dmitry Krotkov. This priest, associated with the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the FSB, previously organized "humanitarian missions" and supervised the arrangement of dugout churches.

The Russian Orthodox Church is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, providing military units of the Russian Federation

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is officially involved in the militarization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the command of the "Crimea" group, together with the militants of "Bars Krym", handed over a motorcycle to priest Dmytro Krotkov for "performing combat missions" in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

The fact is presented as "support for military chaplains", but in essence demonstrates the institutional participation of the Russian Orthodox Church in ensuring the activities of Russian military units

- the post says.

According to the CNR, Krotkov is the abbot of the church at the main department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Crimea, the head of the "military department" of the Crimean metropolis for "interaction with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies". 

Previously, he organized "humanitarian missions" in favor of Russian units, accompanied so-called humanitarian convoys, and also supervised the arrangement of underground dugout churches in the combat zone. In public photos, Krotkov appears with a set of departmental awards - from the Russian Ministry of Defense to the structures of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the FSB - which emphasizes his official status as an intermediary between church and law enforcement institutions

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

According to CNR sources, a network of "church and humanitarian centers" is being formed in parallel, collecting and delivering equipment and charitable cargo directly to the contact line. Local collaborationist structures and "public organizations" act as facades for collection and logistics.

Recall

The Czech government is considering imposing sanctions on Bishop Hilarion, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic. This is due to the metropolitan's discovered ties with the Russian special service FSB.

Justified and supported aggression against Ukraine: another metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church was заочно charged with suspicion20.10.25, 13:49 • 3392 views

Vita Zelenetska

