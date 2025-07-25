Russia launched two ballistic missiles at Ukraine, 54 out of 61 enemy drones were destroyed
On the night of July 25, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 63 aerial assault weapons, including Iskander-M missiles and 61 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 54 enemy Shahed-type drones in the north and east of the country.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 61 drones, 54 drones were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 25, the enemy attacked with 63 air attack means: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region (Russia) and 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.
"Seven UAVs hit 4 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 2 locations," the report says.
