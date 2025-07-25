Russia launched two ballistic missiles at Ukraine, 54 out of 61 enemy drones were destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two ballistic missiles and 61 drones, 54 drones were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 25, the enemy attacked with 63 air attack means: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region (Russia) and 61 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Seven UAVs hit 4 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 2 locations," the report says.

