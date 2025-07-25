Third of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

174 battles took place on the front line last day, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 25, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 174 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 77 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,331 shellings, including 56 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,760 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces and two enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks by the invaders last day. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, using 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 283 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamyanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Kupiansk, Zelene Hai, and in the direction of Velyka Shapivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times. They tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampilivka, Torske, Serebryanka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, Serednie.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through in the areas of Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the area of Mykolaivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Promin, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Pidddubne, Maliivka, Yalta, Voskresenka - in the direction of Temirivka and Oleksandrogard.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction in the area of the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times last day in the directions of the settlements of Sadove, Dniprovske, and Prydniprovske.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: in one day, Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and two cruise missiles