Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles, one S-300, and 181 drones: 115 UAVs were shot down
UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 181 Shahed drones and other types of UAVs, as well as Iskander and S-300 missiles. Defense forces destroyed 115 strike drones, with Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions affected.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 181 drones, as well as ballistic missiles and S-300, 115 strike drones were destroyed, 55 did not reach their targets, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 5, the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region, one S-300 guided missile from the Kursk region, and 181 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:30, the destruction of 115 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions has been confirmed
55 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, were lost locally (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Kharkiv region were affected," the report states.
