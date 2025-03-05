In Kyiv region, an alarm was declared three times due to enemy drones: the consequences of the attack by the Russian Federation were shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones on the night of March 5. Residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure facilities in the Boryspil district were damaged.
Russian troops launched another drone strike on the Kyiv region on the night of March 5, causing damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a school in the Boryspil district, reported the acting head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk on Wednesday via Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"The enemy continues to attack Kyiv region using UAVs. Alerts were declared three times during the night. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded," Kalashnyk wrote.
"As a result of the enemy attack, damage was recorded in the Boryspil district," Kalashnyk noted.
According to him, 85 apartments in 2 apartment buildings, 20 cars, 2 minibuses, a store, a private house, 2 storage facilities, 2 hangars, and the windows of a kindergarten and a school were damaged.
The Kyiv police showed the aftermath of the attack by the Russian Federation.