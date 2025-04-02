The Russian Federation is currently overseeing most operations to recruit perpetrators for terrorist attacks and bombings in Ukraine - Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian GRU is overseeing the recruitment of young people for terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine, promising money, but often deceiving them. The perpetrators must die to cover up the traces.
The Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) continues to actively oversee the recruitment of young people to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of Ukraine.
This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
The Russian GRU is currently overseeing most of the operations to recruit perpetrators for terrorist attacks and explosions of buildings (military registration and enlistment offices, police) in Ukraine
According to the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Russians find young people and teenagers in messenger chats.
Recruiters promise them significant monetary rewards for performing criminal tasks, but in most cases they do not pay.
Moreover, according to the plan of the Russian special services, the perpetrators must die on the spot during the explosion, which allows the occupiers to cover up their tracks and avoid exposure.
Let us remind you
Earlier, the CCD reported that Russia has intensified information operations to destabilize the situation in Ukraine - in particular, the enemy is increasing efforts to recruit Ukrainians to carry out sabotage. In addition, the enemy is also actively using AI technologies for this purpose.