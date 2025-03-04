Russia attacked the energy sector in one region, electricity consumption has decreased, there are no schedules for the population - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in one of the regions of Ukraine. Electricity consumption decreased by 5.1%, and restrictions for industry will be introduced from 15:00 to 22:00.
During the night, Russian troops again attacked energy facilities in one of the regions of Ukraine, and work is underway to restore electricity supply. Electricity consumption shows a downward trend, there are no reports on the schedules for the population, but it is necessary to save, writes UNN referring to NEC "Ukrenergo".
Details
"During the night, the enemy carried out a drone attack on energy facilities in one of the regions. Repair crews from the regional energy company are already conducting emergency recovery work and are doing everything possible to restore power to all disconnected subscribers as soon as possible," the message states.
"Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, March 4, as of 10:00, its level was 5.1% lower than at the same time the previous day – on Monday," they noted at Ukrenergo.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities is ongoing.
The need for energy-saving consumption remains. To balance the energy system, power restriction measures will be applied for industry and business today from 15:00 to 22:00. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time during this period.
And they indicated that the situation in the energy system may change.