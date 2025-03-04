In Odesa there are emergency outages due to the Russian attack on energy: new photos of the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack in Odesa, 4 people were injured and infrastructure was damaged. Energy workers have restored electricity supply to 7,000 subscribers, but emergency outages continue in parts of the city.
In Odesa, as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation using drones, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. Electricity has been restored to 7,000 subscribers, but emergency outages continue in parts of the city, reported the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday via Telegram, as reported by UNN.
What is currently known about the consequences of the attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kiper:
- Critical infrastructure and heating supply in the city are operating normally, and the heating plants are powered.
- As of 8:00 AM, energy workers managed to restore electricity to seven thousand subscribers. Emergency outages continue in parts of the city.
- Resilience points are operational.
Context
According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening of March 3, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones, reportedly of the "Shahed-136" type, the number of which is being determined.
As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, 4 local residents were injured. Medical assistance is being provided to the victims.
"Energy infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, a business center, and citizens' cars were damaged and destroyed," the prosecutor's office reported.