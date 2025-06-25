$41.790.08
48.510.49
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6738 views
08:58 AM • 19782 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25948 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23444 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49269 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88770 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92648 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110979 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120523 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 has already claimed the lives of 19 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Dnipro and Samar, 19 people died in Dnipro, and the total number of deaths in the region reached 21. More than 300 residents were injured, and infrastructure, residential buildings, and medical facilities were destroyed.

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 has already claimed the lives of 19 people

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 19, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

In Dnipro, 19 people have already died due to yesterday's attack by the Russians. In total, there are 21 in the region. Condolences to all who have lost loved ones.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the number of residents who were injured has also increased. "There are more than 300 of them. Thank you to the doctors. They are on duty near the people who remain in medical facilities. They are doing everything to save and restore the health of the victims," Lysak emphasized.

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 1825.06.25, 08:17 • 4056 views

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 24, 2025, Russian military forces carried out a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - on Dnipro and Samar. Infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities, a dormitory, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
