Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 has already claimed the lives of 19 people

The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 19, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

In Dnipro, 19 people have already died due to yesterday's attack by the Russians. In total, there are 21 in the region. Condolences to all who have lost loved ones. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the number of residents who were injured has also increased. "There are more than 300 of them. Thank you to the doctors. They are on duty near the people who remain in medical facilities. They are doing everything to save and restore the health of the victims," Lysak emphasized.

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 18

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on June 24, 2025, Russian military forces carried out a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - on Dnipro and Samar. Infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities, a dormitory, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.