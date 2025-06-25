Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 18 25 June 2025

The death toll from the Russian military's missile attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 18, and two more people have become victims of the enemy strike in Samara. In total, almost 300 people were injured. Today is a day of mourning in the region, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the day of horror experienced the day before, the region mourns its own. Today, Dnipro is in mourning, having lost 18 residents due to the enemy attack. And Samar, where the aggressor killed two people. The entire Dnipropetrovsk region is in mourning. This is a pain that resonates in every heart. That never goes away... - wrote Lysak.

According to him, almost 300 people were injured in the region as a result of the attack.

Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injured

Addition

Hostile shelling continued at night and in the morning. According to Lysak, the enemy struck Nikopol with FPV drones. There were no dead or injured. In the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnyk district, the enemy hit with KABs in the evening. A fire broke out. No one was injured.