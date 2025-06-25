Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 18 25 June 2025

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 28490 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 66838 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 55271 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 78421 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 99405 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 115023 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 119410 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90101 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66192 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68858 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
56%
748mm
Popular news
Trump allowed to stay in royal palace in Netherlands after world leaders' dinnerJune 24, 10:05 PM • 10911 views
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 9682 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damaged12:59 AM • 3266 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"02:03 AM • 14717 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 5660 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 65917 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 109135 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 113480 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 153079 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 180585 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 21877 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 30953 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 45069 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 120320 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 197546 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 18 25 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2778 views

The death toll from the Russian military's missile attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 18, with two more people killed in Samara. In total, almost 300 people were injured, and a day of mourning has been declared in the region.

Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 18

The death toll from the Russian military's missile attack on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 18, and two more people have become victims of the enemy strike in Samara. In total, almost 300 people were injured. Today is a day of mourning in the region, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the day of horror experienced the day before, the region mourns its own. Today, Dnipro is in mourning, having lost 18 residents due to the enemy attack. And Samar, where the aggressor killed two people. The entire Dnipropetrovsk region is in mourning. This is a pain that resonates in every heart. That never goes away...

- wrote Lysak.

According to him, almost 300 people were injured in the region as a result of the attack.

Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injured24.06.25, 23:25 • 18184 views

Addition

Hostile shelling continued at night and in the morning. According to Lysak, the enemy struck Nikopol with FPV drones. There were no dead or injured. In the Novopavlivka community of the Synelnyk district, the enemy hit with KABs in the evening. A fire broke out. No one was injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9