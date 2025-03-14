Russian army struck the center of Kherson with a guided aerial bomb: there is an injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian aviation struck the center of Kherson with a guided aerial bomb, damaging social facilities and commercial establishments. One injured, a 23-year-old resident of Kherson, is known.
Russian troops launched an air strike on the center of Kherson with a guided air bomb, damaging social facilities and commercial establishments, one person is known to be injured, reported on Friday the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, writes UNN.
Russian aviation struck the center of Kherson with a guided air bomb. As a result of the attack, social facilities, commercial establishments, and civilian cars were destroyed. Currently, one person is known to be injured. A 23-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical attention with a mine-explosive injury
Doctors are further examining the man.
Addition
Over the past day, according to the Regional State Administration, Russian troops shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson region. Russian military forces targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 2 multi-story buildings and 7 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged a cell tower, an outbuilding, and a private car. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died, and 9 others were injured, including 1 child. Later it became known that a cyclist attacked by the enemy with a drone in Stanislav died - a local resident born in 1973.