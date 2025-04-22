The Russian army massively struck KABs at Kupyansk: four wounded

Russian troops attacked Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, damaging dozens of private houses, four people were injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked Kupyansk with KABs. As a result of the enemy strike, 4 guided aerial bombs destroyed or damaged 55 private houses. 4 people were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims - Syniehubov said.

As noted in the State Emergency Service, where they showed the consequences of the Russian attack, the bombing of Kupyansk by Russian aviation was massive.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were 3 outbreaks of fire: outbuildings were on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires.



