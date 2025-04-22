Airstrikes in Kharkiv region: people injured and houses destroyed in a frontline village

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7328 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 22948 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47557 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140465 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77255 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68801 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64249 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40273 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31820 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 22948 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64768 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140465 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55468 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62238 views
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5080 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29312 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32508 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29730 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62922 views
Airstrikes in Kharkiv region: people injured and houses destroyed in a frontline village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

Russian occupiers launched a series of airstrikes on the village of Horokhovatka, Izyum district. Two civilians were injured, private houses, outbuildings and shops were damaged and destroyed.

Airstrikes in Kharkiv region: people injured and houses destroyed in a frontline village

A series of air strikes were carried out on the frontline village of Horokhovatka in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, injuring a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

UNN reports with reference to the information of the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service.

Izyum district, Borivska TG, Horokhovatka village. As a result of a KAB hitting the garden, structural elements of a destroyed farm building and a garage with an area of 100 sq.m. were on fire. Glazing of windows and roofs of 4 private houses, 1 kiosk and a postal delivery point were damaged.

- the head of the OVA said.

According to the State Emergency Service:

The occupiers dropped several guided bombs on private residential buildings in the village of Horokhovatka. As a result of the strikes, a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were injured. SES medics provided them with first aid.

Also, 4 private houses, outbuildings and a garage were on fire. Another 11 houses and 3 shops were damaged.

Let us remind you

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko said that Russia did not adhere to the "Easter truce". Shelling and attacks on border guards continued on the border in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS15.04.25, 14:34 • 6706 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
