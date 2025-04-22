Airstrikes in Kharkiv region: people injured and houses destroyed in a frontline village

A series of air strikes were carried out on the frontline village of Horokhovatka in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, injuring a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

UNN reports with reference to the information of the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service.

Izyum district, Borivska TG, Horokhovatka village. As a result of a KAB hitting the garden, structural elements of a destroyed farm building and a garage with an area of 100 sq.m. were on fire. Glazing of windows and roofs of 4 private houses, 1 kiosk and a postal delivery point were damaged. - the head of the OVA said.



According to the State Emergency Service:

The occupiers dropped several guided bombs on private residential buildings in the village of Horokhovatka. As a result of the strikes, a 48-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were injured. SES medics provided them with first aid.

Also, 4 private houses, outbuildings and a garage were on fire. Another 11 houses and 3 shops were damaged.

Let us remind you

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko said that Russia did not adhere to the "Easter truce". Shelling and attacks on border guards continued on the border in Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS