Russian army attacked 36 settlements in Kherson region: 10 wounded

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 36 settlements over the past day, 10 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of Russian aggression, 10 people were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson and 35 other localities in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized a private car.

