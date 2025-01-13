Russian army attacked 36 settlements in Kherson region: 10 wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143858 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125392 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133142 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132908 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162595 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113928 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88017 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128228 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126864 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85414 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143864 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169099 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126868 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151148 views
Russian army attacked 36 settlements in Kherson region: 10 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25719 views

Russian troops shelled 36 settlements in Kherson region, injuring 10 people. Critical infrastructure, 4 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 36 settlements over the past day, 10 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"As a result of Russian aggression, 10 people were injured," Prokudin wrote.

According to Prokudin, the city of Kherson and 35 other localities in the region came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also vandalized a private car.

Occupiers have intensified mobilization in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - DIU09.01.25, 14:11 • 23097 views

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

