Occupiers have intensified mobilization in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - DIU

Russian occupiers have intensified the forced conscription into their army in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"From October 1 to December 31, 2024, within the framework of forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the aggressor state of Russia mobilized about three hundred male civilians into its army", reported the Main Intelligence Directorate on social networks.

As indicated in the intelligence report, "the occupation administrations have intensified pressure in order to increase the volume of conscription in the subjugated communities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - they demand that all men up to 60 years of age be registered for the so-called "military registration".

"Those who try to avoid participating in the war against Ukraine are threatened, in particular, with the deprivation of earnings and means of subsistence", noted the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Meanwhile, according to intelligence data, "in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, the invaders are luring the male population with ruble one-time payments for signing a contract - for the life of a mobilized person for conducting "meat attacks", the Russians promise 2.5 million rubles".

"The intensification of the process of forced mobilization in the subjugated territories of Ukraine testifies to the strengthening of Muscovite terror in the occupation and shows another violation of international law by Russia", emphasized the intelligence.

