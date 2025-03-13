The Reserve+ will have the option to pay a fine for violation of military registration
Kyiv • UNN
Those liable for military service will be able to pay a fine for violation of military registration with a 50% discount in the Reserve+ application. Payment of the fine does not exempt from mobilization.
In the Reserve+ application, it will be possible to pay a fine for violation of military registration with a 50% discount. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, reports UNN.
Draft Law No. 12093 was adopted as a whole, with 240 deputies voting "for". Now Reserve+ will have a service for paying fines for violation of military registration. Those liable for military service will be able to pay such a fine with a 50% discount in the Reserve+ application. And military personnel who also had violations will be completely exempt from payment. The service is completely voluntary
According to her, a person liable for military service will be able to:
- submit an application in Reserve+ that he acknowledges the violation;
- then – receive a decision on this violation directly in the application;
- pay the fine with a 50% discount.
Payment of the fine does not exempt a person from possible mobilization. If he does not pay the fine with a discount within 20 days, he will have to pay the full amount. The new rules will make the process more transparent and allow resolving issues without unnecessary bureaucracy. An alternative way with a visit to the TCC and writing a statement about the violation also remains
Reminder
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12093, which proposes to grant citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for untimely clarification of military registration data.