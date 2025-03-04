The release of prisoners and a ceasefire in the sky: Zelensky on the first stages of ending the war under the strong leadership of Trump.
Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the skies. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
Zelensky emphasized that none of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace.
We are ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the skies: a ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombings of energy and other civilian infrastructure – and an immediate ceasefire at sea, if Russia does the same. Then we want to very quickly go through all the subsequent steps and agree with the USA on a strong final agreement
Zelensky emphasized that Kyiv appreciates how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.
And we remember that turning point when President Trump provided Ukraine with "javelins." We are grateful for this
On March 3, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the resumption of negotiations regarding the mineral agreement is possible on the condition that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky changes his position.
On March 4, CNN, citing unnamed officials, reported that Washington decided to temporarily suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine, as White House officials demand that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledge the breakdown of relations following Friday's dispute in the Oval Office.
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance believes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will eventually agree to participate in peace negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine. This statement came before the announcement by the U.S. to suspend military aid to Ukraine.