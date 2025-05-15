$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Register of Losses has started accepting applications for compensation for another category: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

The Register of Losses has started accepting applications under category A3.2 regarding damage to non-residential property. Ukrainians will be able to receive compensation for damages caused by Russia.

Register of Losses has started accepting applications for compensation for another category: what it is about

The Register of Damage has started accepting applications under category A3.2 "Damage or destruction of non-residential real estate" so that Ukrainians can receive compensation for the damage caused by Russia in the future. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Register of Damage for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Applications are accepted from owners and co-owners of damaged or destroyed non-residential property. If there are several co-owners of the property, each must submit an application separately.

What you need to apply to the Register of Damage

You only need to answer the questions and provide the information that is requested at all stages when submitting an application on the "Diia" portal.

The portal informs that some information will be taken from the registers and will be automatically added to the application during filling, some - you need to enter yourself.

If the property is not registered in the State Register of Property Rights, add the following documents when filling out the application:

  • application for registration in the SRPR;
    • decision to refuse registration;
      • a document confirming the acquisition of ownership of the object that was submitted together with the application for registration.

        If an assessment of the destroyed or damaged property was carried out, in particular an expert assessment, - documents of such assessment.

        Also, as indicated, you will need:

        • documents confirming the amount of expenses for the repair of the object: an agreement on the performance of repair work, invoices or receipts for their payment, etc., if you did repairs in the room (if any);
          • a document confirming the existence of another citizenship (if you have more than one citizenship);
            • if you belong to one of the subgroups (for example, a military, medical worker, critical infrastructure worker, etc.), a document confirming such affiliation. These can be service certificates, employment contracts, orders, etc.

              How to apply to the Register of Damage

              Fill out the application form A3.2 "Damage or destruction of non-residential real estate" on the Diia portal and add all the necessary documents. A few minutes - and the application will be sent to the international Register of Damage for further processing. In the future, the application will be transferred to the created compensation commission, which will consider it and assign compensation.

              Let us remind you

              The Register of Damage for Ukraine is a significant international effort and the first step towards creating a mechanism that will ensure justice and compensation for Ukraine and its people. As of April 2025, you can submit applications to the Register in 9 categories, including violence, torture, property damage, etc. Consideration of applications on the merits and determining the amount of compensation will be carried out by the future compensation commission, work on the creation of which is ongoing.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

              SocietyWarReal Estate
              Ukraine
