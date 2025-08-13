The recreated mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," has been brought to Lviv

In Lviv, the reconstructed mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," was presented on Rynok Square. The installation will remain there until Sunday, August 17, and will then embark on a journey through Ukrainian cities. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

On Rynok Square, until August 17, one can see the recreated mosaic "Boryviter" - a symbol of creative freedom, created by Alla Horska and her team in 1967 in Mariupol. During the full-scale invasion in 2022, the panel was damaged, and its current condition is unknown. - the message states.

It is noted that the work was recreated this year thanks to the efforts of 15 artists and organizations who collected over 700 kg of materials from various countries around the world. The new panel consists of 68 fragments and travels through cities and countries.

Previously, the mosaic has already visited Kyiv and London, and after Lviv, it will go to Kharkiv.

