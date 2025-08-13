The recreated mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," has been brought to Lviv

$41.430.02
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 2964 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 21360 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 29153 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 54858 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 31551 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 53616 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 62150 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34249 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 76378 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84277 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 54827 views
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 54827 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM • 53593 views
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 53593 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:18 AM • 62134 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM • 76359 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM • 50987 views
The recreated mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," has been brought to Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The reconstructed mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," was presented in Lviv's Rynok Square. The installation will remain there until August 17, then embark on a tour of Ukrainian cities.

The recreated mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," has been brought to Lviv

In Lviv, the reconstructed mosaic by Alla Horska, "Boryviter," was presented on Rynok Square. The installation will remain there until Sunday, August 17, and will then embark on a journey through Ukrainian cities. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

On Rynok Square, until August 17, one can see the recreated mosaic "Boryviter" - a symbol of creative freedom, created by Alla Horska and her team in 1967 in Mariupol. During the full-scale invasion in 2022, the panel was damaged, and its current condition is unknown.

- the message states.

It is noted that the work was recreated this year thanks to the efforts of 15 artists and organizations who collected over 700 kg of materials from various countries around the world. The new panel consists of 68 fragments and travels through cities and countries.

Previously, the mosaic has already visited Kyiv and London, and after Lviv, it will go to Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition began search and exhumation work04.08.25, 11:21 • 3633 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Alla Gorska
Mariupol
London
Lviv
Kyiv
Kharkiv