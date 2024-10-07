ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102168 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164981 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136725 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142475 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181209 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171999 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95333 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108860 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110961 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40179 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141360 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154559 views
The rating of the pro-Russian party BSW in Germany has fallen to a minimum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14930 views

The rating of the “Union of Sarah Wagenknecht” (BSW) in Germany has dropped to 8%, reaching its lowest level since June 23. The CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force with 31% support.

The rating of Germany's new pro-Russian party has fallen to its lowest level in 3.5 months, according to a poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute for BILD, UNN reports.

If elections to the Bundestag were held today, the Sarah Wagenknecht Union (BSW) would receive 8% of the vote. Over the week, its rating fell by 2 percentage points, dropping to its lowest level since June 23. At the same time, in the recent elections to the Landtags of Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, BSW showed double-digit results and has a chance to enter the state governments. Among its conditions, it puts forward pro-Russian demands. 

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force in Germany (31%). The far-right Alternative for Germany is in second place (20%). Since all parties rule out a coalition with it, the only option for a new German government now is an alliance of the CDU/CSU and the SPD (16%).

German chancellor candidate Merz proposes creating a group on Ukraine with the participation of 4 countries05.10.24, 17:37 • 27333 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bundestagBundestag
bildBild
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

