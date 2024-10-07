The rating of the pro-Russian party BSW in Germany has fallen to a minimum
Kyiv • UNN
The rating of the “Union of Sarah Wagenknecht” (BSW) in Germany has dropped to 8%, reaching its lowest level since June 23. The CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force with 31% support.
The rating of Germany's new pro-Russian party has fallen to its lowest level in 3.5 months, according to a poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute for BILD, UNN reports.
If elections to the Bundestag were held today, the Sarah Wagenknecht Union (BSW) would receive 8% of the vote. Over the week, its rating fell by 2 percentage points, dropping to its lowest level since June 23. At the same time, in the recent elections to the Landtags of Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, BSW showed double-digit results and has a chance to enter the state governments. Among its conditions, it puts forward pro-Russian demands.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force in Germany (31%). The far-right Alternative for Germany is in second place (20%). Since all parties rule out a coalition with it, the only option for a new German government now is an alliance of the CDU/CSU and the SPD (16%).
