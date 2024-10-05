German chancellor candidate Merz proposes creating a group on Ukraine with the participation of 4 countries

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160785 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134437 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141206 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138920 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83370 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106888 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109040 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197789 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186834 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138917 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136947 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153930 views
German chancellor candidate Merz proposes creating a group on Ukraine with the participation of 4 countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27334 views

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has proposed setting up a contact group of Germany, France, the UK and Poland. The goal is to work out proposals on the European post-war order after the war in Ukraine.

The candidate for Chancellor of Germany from CDU Friedrich Merz proposes to create a contact group consisting of Germany, France, Britain and Poland to develop proposals on the European post-war arrangement after the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a letter from Merz, cited by Reuters on Saturday, October 5, reports UNN.

As DW writes, along with the United States, these four countries, according to the head of the CDU, “have sufficient political, economic and military potential and capabilities” to influence the formation of the political order in Europe after the aggressive Russian war. That is why the authorities of these four countries should already establish a contact group of heads of government or foreign ministers, according to Friedrich Merz's statement.

The chancellor candidate voiced two prerequisites for cooperation and the development of proposals. First, peace plan proposals should not be put forward by Germany alone, “but only in close coordination with these European partners”. Second, the countries of Eastern and Central Europe, and especially Ukraine, “must never get the impression that the political map of Europe is being redrawn behind their backs.

Zelensky calls for joint recovery of Ukraine after the war

Supplement

Merz criticized attempts to force Kiev to end the war on the Kremlin's terms.

Also in late September, Friedrich Merz said in an interview with the Bild tabloid that the victory for Ukraine in the war launched against it by Russia should be the return of control over its territory and a situation in which Russia stops attacking the neighboring state.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
bildBild
reutersReuters
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
franceFrance
europeEurope
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising