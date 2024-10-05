German chancellor candidate Merz proposes creating a group on Ukraine with the participation of 4 countries

The candidate for Chancellor of Germany from CDU Friedrich Merz proposes to create a contact group consisting of Germany, France, Britain and Poland to develop proposals on the European post-war arrangement after the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a letter from Merz, cited by Reuters on Saturday, October 5, reports UNN.

As DW writes, along with the United States, these four countries, according to the head of the CDU, “have sufficient political, economic and military potential and capabilities” to influence the formation of the political order in Europe after the aggressive Russian war. That is why the authorities of these four countries should already establish a contact group of heads of government or foreign ministers, according to Friedrich Merz's statement.

The chancellor candidate voiced two prerequisites for cooperation and the development of proposals. First, peace plan proposals should not be put forward by Germany alone, “but only in close coordination with these European partners”. Second, the countries of Eastern and Central Europe, and especially Ukraine, “must never get the impression that the political map of Europe is being redrawn behind their backs.

Supplement

Merz criticized attempts to force Kiev to end the war on the Kremlin's terms.

Also in late September, Friedrich Merz said in an interview with the Bild tabloid that the victory for Ukraine in the war launched against it by Russia should be the return of control over its territory and a situation in which Russia stops attacking the neighboring state.