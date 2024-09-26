Zelensky calls for joint recovery of Ukraine after the war

"He called for the joint restoration of Ukraine after the war." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

In his speech, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of joint efforts in rebuilding the country after the war.

We must not leave behind ruins that will sow resentment and discontent after this war. This can only be achieved together - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized .

The Head of State compared the current challenges with the post-war situation in Europe, emphasizing the success of the Marshall Plan that contributed to the restoration of the continent after World War II.

Today, we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery - one that will contribute to peace for Ukraine and all of Europe and to the common good - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted .

The President also expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their support in organizing the meeting and for their unwavering leadership in protecting Ukraine's interests.

