Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister discuss security and the Peace Summit

Zelensky discussed the security situation and preparations for the second Peace Summit with the British Prime Minister. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss key security issues, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, implementing the bilateral security agreement, and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Thank you for the decisive steps the UK has taken since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Thank you for standing with us throughout this time - Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked .

