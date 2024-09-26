President urges UN General Assembly President to support the Peace Formula

Zelensky called on the President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly to support the Peace Formula and visit Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting with President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Young, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's readiness for effective cooperation to implement the key priorities of this session. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of discussing the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine within the framework of international debate.

It is important for Ukraine that during the 79th session of the General Assembly, under your chairmanship, the annual debate on the Ukrainian item "Situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" be held, as well as that our annual resolution on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine be adopted - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said .

The President also called on Philemon Young to support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace and invited him to visit Ukraine.

