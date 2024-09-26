ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81530 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139394 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139363 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

President urges UN General Assembly President to support the Peace Formula

President urges UN General Assembly President to support the Peace Formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18223 views

The President of Ukraine met with the President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Young. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of discussing the issue of the temporarily occupied territories and invited Young to visit Ukraine.

Zelensky called on the President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly to support the Peace Formula and visit Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting with President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Philemon Young, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's readiness for effective cooperation to implement the key priorities of this session. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of discussing the issue of the occupied territories of Ukraine within the framework of international debate.

It is important for Ukraine that during the 79th session of the General Assembly, under your chairmanship, the annual debate on the Ukrainian item "Situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine" be held, as well as that our annual resolution on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine be adopted

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said .

The President also called on Philemon Young to support the Ukrainian Formula for Peace and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula and Black Sea navigation with UN Secretary General25.09.24, 23:21 • 18781 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

