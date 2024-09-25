Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula and Black Sea navigation with UN Secretary General
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held talks with Antonio Guterres on the implementation of the Formula for Peace and Freedom of Navigation in the Black Sea. This is important for the unimpeded export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets.
The Formula for Peace and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea were discussed with the UN Secretary-General. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.
This is important for the continued unimpeded export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets
