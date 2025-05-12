$41.550.04
ukenru
The Rada will probably consider a bill tomorrow necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the United States - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee plans to consider a bill on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement with the United States. This is necessary for the reconstruction investment fund.

The Rada will probably consider a bill tomorrow necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the United States - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget plans to consider the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine tomorrow, May 13, which is necessary for the implementation of the agreement with the United States on mineral resources, after which it will probably be considered in the parliament hall. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Let me remind you that, in addition to the ratification itself, a draft law on amendments to the Budget Code regarding the implementation of the Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction No. 13256 must also be adopted (at least). Tomorrow morning there will be a budget committee on it, and, most likely, it will be approved as a basis in the Rada tomorrow 

- wrote Zheleznyak.

The committee's website indicates that the draft law is scheduled to be considered at the committee meeting tomorrow at 10:00 a.m., as well as an alternative to it.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine, which is necessary for the implementation of the agreement with the United States on mineral resources.

According to the draft law, the revenues of the general fund of the state budget include:

  • 70% of rent for the use of subsoil for the extraction of minerals of national importance and rent for the use of subsoil for the extraction of minerals of national importance, which are determined in accordance with the ratified agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the agreement on mineral resources;
    • 35% of rent for the use of subsoil for the extraction of minerals of national importance, which are determined by the list of Natural Resource Assets, taking into account the conditions of their extraction established by the agreement on the reconstruction fund;
      • 47% of rent for the use of subsoil for the extraction of oil and natural gas, which are determined by the list of Natural Resource Assets, taking into account the conditions of their extraction established by the Agreement on the Reconstruction Fund.

        Also, the sources of filling the state budget are 50% of the funds from the sale of special permits for the use of subsoil and 50% of the income from the sale of a part of the products belonging to the state.

        The funds received to the special fund of the state budget will be used to pay a contribution to the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund in the form of a limited partnership established in accordance with the agreement on the reconstruction fund.

        Restrictions:

        • income from licenses issued before the agreement comes into force is not included, unless it concerns new exploitation;
          • income from assets related to royalties or reparations from the Russian Federation is not taken into account.

            Fiscal clarifications:

            • excessive or mistakenly credited receipts are returned;
              • tax debt for the period of the agreement is canceled from the date of its expiration.

                The funds will be transferred to the Investment Fund and will be used for infrastructure reconstruction projects related to post-war reconstruction.

                The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages02.05.25, 21:05 • 115365 views

                On May 8, at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, the deputies voted to define the draft law as urgent and reduced the terms for submitting alternative draft laws by half.

                Let us remind you

                President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law on the ratification of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund where Ukraine retains control over resources.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                EconomyPolitics
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                United States
                Yaroslav Zheleznyak
                Ukraine
