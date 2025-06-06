The Rada was recommended to adopt amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code regarding exemption from liability for desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a military unit

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12366 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22228 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87669 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140665 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 106078 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 96061 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90407 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65991 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92541 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
5.1m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 69143 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 44334 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 37423 views

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 16404 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17067 views
Publications

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 12441 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 95214 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 181522 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 188573 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 245752 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Ternopil

Kyiv

Lutsk

Kyiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 18050 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 121786 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 85997 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 128720 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 353021 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Unmanned aerial vehicle

9K720 Iskander

Mi-8

The Rada was recommended to adopt amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code regarding exemption from liability for desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a military unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended adopting amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which improve the rules for exempting military personnel who returned to service after unauthorized abandonment of a military unit during the war from liability.

The Rada was recommended to adopt amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code regarding exemption from liability for desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a military unit

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading a draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which should eliminate problems with the procedure for exemption from criminal liability of military personnel reinstated in the service who had previously committed unauthorized abandonment or desertion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Committee on Law Enforcement continues to work on amendments to the legislation concerning responsibility for unauthorized abandonment (...) following the meeting, the Committee supported: draft law No. 13260 - improves the rules for exemption from liability for military personnel who have voluntarily left the service during martial law, but decided to return

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that the committee recommended adopting it as a basis.

According to the draft law, it is planned to exclude Part 5 of Article 401 from the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which currently provides for the grounds for exemption during martial law of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from criminal liability for the first commission of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a unit.

Instead, it is proposed to add a new clause establishing that a person who has committed desertion and unauthorized abandonment for the first time during martial law may be exempted from criminal liability if, after returning to the place of service, he/she continued to perform military duties for at least 3 months.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on extending the term for voluntary return to service of servicemen who have voluntarily left the unit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9