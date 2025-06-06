The Rada was recommended to adopt amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code regarding exemption from liability for desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a military unit

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the parliament adopt in the first reading a draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which should eliminate problems with the procedure for exemption from criminal liability of military personnel reinstated in the service who had previously committed unauthorized abandonment or desertion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Committee on Law Enforcement continues to work on amendments to the legislation concerning responsibility for unauthorized abandonment (...) following the meeting, the Committee supported: draft law No. 13260 - improves the rules for exemption from liability for military personnel who have voluntarily left the service during martial law, but decided to return - the message says.

It is noted that the committee recommended adopting it as a basis.

According to the draft law, it is planned to exclude Part 5 of Article 401 from the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which currently provides for the grounds for exemption during martial law of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from criminal liability for the first commission of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a unit.

Instead, it is proposed to add a new clause establishing that a person who has committed desertion and unauthorized abandonment for the first time during martial law may be exempted from criminal liability if, after returning to the place of service, he/she continued to perform military duties for at least 3 months.

