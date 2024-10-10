The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56046 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136725 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142475 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181210 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172000 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95339 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108861 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110962 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40185 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47681 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141360 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154559 views
The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation

The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12916 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law to increase liability for forest destruction and illegal logging. The law provides for fines of up to UAH 170 thousand and imprisonment of up to 8 years for serious violations.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill that would increase liability for the destruction or damage to forests, illegal felling of trees and illegal sale of timber. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9665.

Details

"No. 9665 - liability for offenses in the field of forest management and combating illegal timber trafficking. There are 242 in total," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, destruction or damage to forests, green spaces, stubble, meadows, pastures, areas with steppe, wetland or other vegetation by fire or other generally dangerous means is punishable by a fine of UAH 51,000 to UAH 85,000, or correctional labor for up to one year.

The aforementioned actions, if they caused significant damage to the environment (destruction of forests over an area of more than 2 hectares or destruction of vegetation or peatlands, which caused damage to the environment), are subject to a fine of UAH 91.8 thousand to UAH 153 thousand.

If these actions are committed on land within the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, or if they caused the death of a person, mass death of animals or other serious consequences, or are committed under martial law or a state of emergency, they are punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Russians massively cut down Ukrainian forests in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center29.07.24, 14:10 • 49846 views

It also provides for fines of UAH 34,000 to UAH 85,000 for illegal felling of trees or shrubs. Repeat offenses will be punishable by a fine of UAH 85,000 to UAH 170,000, or restraint of liberty for a term of three to five years, or imprisonment for the same term.

There are also fines for the illegal sale of trees, shrubs or wood in the amount of UAH 34 thousand to UAH 51 thousand.

Recall

Law enforcers served a notice of suspicion to a forester and two forest masters of the Berehomet Forestry and Hunting Enterprise in Chernivtsi region over illegal logging worth almost UAH 3.7 million.

21.03.23, 09:38 • 1185369 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising