The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill that would increase liability for the destruction or damage to forests, illegal felling of trees and illegal sale of timber. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 9665.

"No. 9665 - liability for offenses in the field of forest management and combating illegal timber trafficking. There are 242 in total," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, destruction or damage to forests, green spaces, stubble, meadows, pastures, areas with steppe, wetland or other vegetation by fire or other generally dangerous means is punishable by a fine of UAH 51,000 to UAH 85,000, or correctional labor for up to one year.

The aforementioned actions, if they caused significant damage to the environment (destruction of forests over an area of more than 2 hectares or destruction of vegetation or peatlands, which caused damage to the environment), are subject to a fine of UAH 91.8 thousand to UAH 153 thousand.

If these actions are committed on land within the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, or if they caused the death of a person, mass death of animals or other serious consequences, or are committed under martial law or a state of emergency, they are punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

It also provides for fines of UAH 34,000 to UAH 85,000 for illegal felling of trees or shrubs. Repeat offenses will be punishable by a fine of UAH 85,000 to UAH 170,000, or restraint of liberty for a term of three to five years, or imprisonment for the same term.

There are also fines for the illegal sale of trees, shrubs or wood in the amount of UAH 34 thousand to UAH 51 thousand.

